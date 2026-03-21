Andy Carroll starts with a win! Ex-Liverpool star wins first ever game as manager after being drafted in by KSI to take Dagenham and Redbridge hotseat

Carroll has played at the very highest level, representing England at Euro 2012, as well as Liverpool and Newcastle in the Premier League, but the burly frontman admits he was a bag of nerves before kick-off.

“Honestly, before the game, I was all nerves and a little bit stressed," he said. "Throughout the game, it was just a great feeling, seeing the lads work hard.

“We’ve only had two days to work on a few things and they stuck to the game plan. It’s just an amazing feeling when you work hard in the office, in the rooms, and you come out and see what they do there. It’s fantastic.

“I don’t even know how I’ve ended up in this role, but I’ll do anything for this club at the end of the day.

“I’m part of it now. Whether I’m a player, whether I’m a manager, owner, picking up the litter, whatever it is, I’ll do it for this club. That’s something I’ll do forever now.”