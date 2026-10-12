The 32-year-old's spell in Sardinia, after joining on a permanent deal from Como, started well: a good performance on his debut against Parma and a brace against Lecce on matchday two. But a collision with Josep Martinez during play on 27 September 2025 left him with a serious injury to the cruciate ligament in his left knee and kept him on the sidelines for a long time.

Back in action on 11 April 2026, the former Torino player struggled to climb Fabio Pisacane's pecking order over the next seven matches. He made just five appearances and played a total of 28 minutes.

At the end of the season, both sides began talks and expressed a desire to continue together, with an agreement seemingly close. But the results of his medical examinations prompted the club to pull out, leaving Gallo a free agent without a contract.