At Modena, Andrea Belotti is back at a high level after sporting hell. He proved decisive in their last two league wins against Empoli and Verona. Those crucial victories have lifted Daniele Galloppa's side to third in Serie B on 13 points, three behind leaders Palermo and two behind second-placed Mantova.
Il Gallo has driven the club through the opening stretch of the season, crowing again after a troubled year at Cagliari. He suffered yet another serious injury, then Cagliari did not renew his contract and he left the club.