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Andoni Iraola overhaul begins as Liverpool clear out Arne Slot's coaching staff
Liverpool begin backroom staff transition
Liverpool have confirmed that Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters and Giovanni van Bronckhorst have left the club's coaching staff following a successful period under Arne Slot. The departures come after Slot's exit was announced last month, bringing an end to the coaching structure that helped Liverpool reclaim the Premier League title. The changes signal the beginning of a wider transition at the Anfield as the club prepares to appoint a new regime.
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Liverpool thank departing coaches
Hulshoff and Peeters arrived alongside Slot in the summer of 2024 and played important roles during a memorable debut campaign that ended with Liverpool securing their 20th English league title. Van Bronckhorst also joined last summer as an assistant coach, adding managerial experience to the technical staff. Liverpool acknowledged the contributions of all three coaches in a statement confirming their departures.
"The three will now leave their posts following the announcement of Slot’s departure as head coach last month. Everybody at LFC thanks Sipke, Ruben and Gio for all their efforts and contributions to the club and wishes them the best for the future," the club said.
Iraola prepares to build his own backroom team
The exits create vacancies within Liverpool’s coaching structure and could accelerate Iraola’s plans to install a team of trusted assistants. As per Liverpool Echo, the Spanish manager will reunite with several members of his Bournemouth staff, including assistant coach Tommy Elphick, set-piece coach Shaun Cooper, analyst Tom Webber and fitness coach Pablo de la Torre. Bringing familiar faces to Anfield would help Iraola implement his methods more quickly as he begins a new era at the club.
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Pre-season offers first test for new regime
Iraola will begin work with the squad during pre-season next month after signing a two-year contract. The period will be crucial as he evaluates his players and introduces his coaching philosophy ahead of the new campaign. Liverpool’s preparations include a tour of the United States, where they will face Sunderland, Leeds and Wrexham. They will then return to Anfield for friendlies against Monaco and Como.