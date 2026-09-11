'I want to impose ourselves from the beginning!' - Andoni Iraola calls on Liverpool to end slow starts ahead of Fulham clash

Liverpool manager Iraola has urged his side to find their clinical edge from the first whistle as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. The Reds have showcased significant resilience in recent weeks, but conceding first has become a troubling routine, having fallen behind in three of his opening four games in charge. After fighting back to secure draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Ipswich - thanks to Alexander Isak's early double inside the opening 10 minutes last Friday - before earning a 2-1 comeback win over Atletico Madrid.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Fulham, Iraola emphasized that while the team's spirit is strong, life would be much simpler if they stopped giving opponents a head start. 'I think the team has goals in it,' Iraola said. 'In all the games we've been dangerous, we've created chances, we scored two goals [in every game], we could have scored more in some of those games, but now it's about being more efficient. Not conceding the two goals against Newcastle, not conceding the goals against Forest, and also when the goals come because I think we are not starting too well in the games. We had the positive precedent of Ipswich and the games look much more comfortable when you start like this.'