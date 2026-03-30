Ancelotti: "Brazil's squad has already been decided; Danilo will be there"

"Danilo is a very important player, not only on the pitch but also off it. Danilo will definitely be in the final 26-man squad because I like him. His character, his personality, his style of play. He can play in any defensive position. Danilo will be one of the nine defenders. We now have a very clear idea; I’ve pretty much finalised the line-up for the first match, and I’ve also pretty much finalised the squad for the final list. Sometimes I get tired of talking about things I’ve already talked about."



