Paris Saint-Germain's midfield trio of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz were so good against Villarreal on Tuesday that the comparisons turned historical. The Parisians ran riot in the Champions League, winning 6-0.

That scoreline put the spotlight back on a midfield that does far more than dominate. This trio dictates the tempo and makes life easy for everyone around them. Little wonder, then, that the "After Foot" programme on France's "RMC" radio asked where this three ranks among the greatest midfields the game has ever seen.

Finding fresh words for what Paris are producing is hard. This side has turned the exceptional into the routine through sheer quality and harmony. So the analysis reached for historical comparisons, with the programme devoting plenty of airtime to the trio who did so much to engineer the stroll in Spain.

Between them, the three midfielders scored half of Paris's goals. Fabian Ruiz struck twice after Joao Neves had opened the scoring. Their influence went well beyond the goals, though, stretching to total control of the tempo and a collective dominance that left Villarreal chasing shadows.

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