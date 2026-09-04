Barcelona have tracked Jesus for over a decade, ever since his Palmeiras days before the 2016 move to Manchester City. Their interest this summer, though, arrived in a very different context.

The club opened the window with an extended shortlist, wary of losing both Lewandowski and Torres. Alvarez sat top of it, alongside the hunt for a striker capable of a different role within the setup.

Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi arrived to bolster the flanks, both comfortable through the middle when required, while Barcelona weighed up other attacking targets including Lautaro Martinez and Junior Kroupi.

Atletico Madrid's flat refusal to sell Alvarez to Barcelona forced Deco's hand. With Flick crying out for a new striker, the alternative plan kicked into life.

Nicolo Tresoldi of Club Brugge also came under consideration. But the Belgian side's steep demands, reportedly around 50 million euros, hurried the switch towards Jesus.

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The Brazilian striker said: "Everything happened very quickly. Just a week before, I received a message saying the deal could happen."

He added: "It doesn't bother me to be the alternative option to Alvarez. I have no problem with that. I got a chance to play for Barcelona, an opportunity that was in front of me 10 years ago, and now life has given me this chance again."