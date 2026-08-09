Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Birmingham City v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Amid interest from City: a Barcelona star goes against Flick's wishes

Transfers
LaLiga
Barcelona
Manchester City
H. Flick
M. Bernal
Spain

Fierce competition prompts Barcelona star to consider leaving

Marc Bernal is one to watch as Barcelona head into the final stretch of the transfer window. 

The midfielder wants to play more, and he needs minutes to keep developing. He knows the competition in Barcelona's engine room will be fierce this season.

According to Sport newspaper, Hansi Flick refuses to let Bernal leave and has already told the player as much. 

Flick retains complete faith in the youngster. He believes Bernal has the qualities to become an important part of Barcelona's midfield over the long term.

The situation still has Bernal weighing up his options. He wants regular football, and he knows minutes won't come easily given how many alternatives Flick has in that position, and how good they are. 

  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Bernal wants to feature more prominently

    Barcelona have already lost some of their young players in search of game time, and the future of several midfielders remains up in the air. 

    Bernal could weigh up a move of his own if his role this season looks set to be limited. Flick, though, wants to keep him.

    The German rates Bernal as a holding midfielder, but he also reckons the youngster's profile makes him capable of playing as an inside midfielder.

    Back in 2024, Flick gambled heavily on developing Bernal within the first team, judging that the club had no need to splash out on the position. Bernal repaid that faith fast with his displays, before a serious knee injury brought his progress to a halt.

    • Advertisement
  • Marc Bernal Barcelona 2025Getty Images

    Manchester City is monitoring the situation closely

    Bernal's situation has also caught the eye in Europe. Manchester City have tracked the midfielder over the last two seasons, going as far as to enquire about his position. 

    City's scouts drew up their first report on Bernal back in 2024, and his attributes are believed to have impressed manager Pep Guardiola too.

    The English club reckon Bernal has the qualities to play an important role in defensive midfield, and they have studied his situation as a potential future option for that role. Estimates in England have even valued him at around 35 million euros.

    Barcelona's stance, though, is crystal clear. They do not want to sell, and the club still rate Bernal as one of the midfielders with the greatest potential for development at the La Masia academy. Flick shares that assessment completely. 

    Only one thing could open the door to a deal: a request from the player himself to leave Barcelona because of a lack of minutes.

    Even then, the German coach would not make it easy. Flick has given Bernal his full protection. He wants to recover him, give him continuity, and find out how far a player he has backed almost since his arrival at Barcelona can go.

    The player, though, wants playing time, and he knows he will have to earn it himself in a midfield brimming with competition. The transfer market may tempt Marc Bernal, but Flick has already made his position clear to him: he will rely on him and does not want him to leave.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Community Shield
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR