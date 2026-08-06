Americans Abroad watchability tier list: Christian Pulisic is box office, but who else should USMNT fans tune in for?

European football is upon us. Still recovering a bit from the World Cup? Sorry, time to focus elsewhere now! The good news about having so many Americans Abroad is that the quality of the national team is always going to improve. The bad news about having so many Americans Abroad is that it's really rather hard to keep track of them.

It gets even more complicated when you consider this will be a bit of a weird season. There are still a few moving parts here, but only 1(!!) of the star names in the pool - Weston McKennie - is guaranteed to go into the season with the same head coach that he ended 2026 in. This sport is always changing, and continuity is overrated, anyway.

So, who's worth paying attention to, then? Christian Pulisic is always going to generate storylines, whether it's from the bench or not. Chris Richards is a starter in the best league in the world. Tyler Adams' Bournemouth are always a good watch. But less can be said about, say, Johnny Cardoso's Atletico Madrid, who are just going to be a bit boring.

Either way, GOAL has consolidated all of these things nicely into a tier list of which Americans you should watch week in, week out...