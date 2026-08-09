Americans Abroad: USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter impresses with assist on Middlesbrough debut as Ricardo Pepi and PSV struggle

While most of American soccer's top stars are still waiting for their seasons to start, several World Cup veterans were in action this weekend. The headline of the weekend was a sensational debut, one that gives America's new favorite team a bit of momentum heading into the start of their season.

New signings Sebastian Berhalter and Max Arfsten immediately made their mark for Middlesbrough, with the former setting up the crucial goal in the duo's first game for the club. As a result, Boro are off and rolling with a EFL Cup win to start the campaign, with Berhalter and Arfsten setting a tone with a perfect first impression in their new home.

It wasn't all perfect, though. Both Ricardo Pepi and Diego Kochen endured tough days in their own leagues, which are now off and running as well. While the latter can expect some growing pains, the tough start for the former's club is raising concern just a few days into the season.

GOAL looks at the major takeaways from this weekend's Americans Abroad.