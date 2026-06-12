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Alvaro Morata calls Cristiano Ronaldo 'the best of all time' & reveals 'spectacular' gifts CR7 gave team-mates at Real Madrid
Morata reflects on Ronaldo's influence
Speaking on the El Camino de Mario podcast, Morata looked back on his early years at Real Madrid and the role Ronaldo played in helping him settle into the first team. The Spain international said the Portuguese forward regularly looked after younger players during pre-season tours and away from the pitch.
Morata revealed that Ronaldo would take him shopping and often gave gifts to team-mates, including iPads, mobile phones and perfumes. He described the gestures as "spectacular" and said Ronaldo always treated him exceptionally well despite the pressure of competing at one of the world's biggest clubs. The pair later reunited at Juventus after Morata returned to Turin in 2020, allowing their relationship to develop further beyond football.
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Morata recalls Ronaldo's generosity and demands
Speaking about his early years at Real Madrid, Morata highlighted Ronaldo's generosity towards younger players. Morata also admitted he initially struggled with the level of expectation Ronaldo demanded from those around him during Real Madrid's fierce rivalry with Barcelona.
"I remember when I was young and we went for pre-seasons, he would tell me what I needed or we would go shopping," Morata said." He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular.
"The first phase was not the same as the second. In the first, I was very young and perhaps I wasn't used to the demands that a player of his level imposes. There are times when, perhaps, a kid who comes off the bench or who wants to show off shoots at the goal because his friends or family are in the stadium."
He added: "It's normal that the demand is incredible, but with me he always had exceptional treatment."
Why Ronaldo stands above the rest for Morata
Morata said his second spell alongside Ronaldo at Juventus allowed him to see another side of the forward's personality. The striker also pointed to Ronaldo's relentless dedication as the main reason he considers him football's greatest-ever player. Morata recalled seeing Ronaldo maintain the same routine regardless of circumstances, even after exhausting trips and late-night arrivals.
He said: "We spent a lot of time together, talking about many things. What I would say about Cristiano is that, despite everything you see from the outside, when you go to dinner with him, it’s mind-blowing. He understands everything, he’s studied a lot of things. He’s cultured in all areas of life, which is impressive.
"What can I say? There are things about Cristiano that leave you speechless. You'd arrive from a trip at five in the morning, eager to get home and lie down in bed, and the guy starts doing sit-ups, cold showers, and cycling. A guy who does that, who you see how he lives and how he faces life, I can't say he's not just the best I've ever played with, but the best of all time."
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Morata continues his career while Ronaldo remains in Saudi Arabia
Morata's future at Milan remains uncertain, with him being loaned to Como last season. His performances at Como were also less than satisfactory, despite the club finishing in the Champions League places. The Spanish striker failed to score a single goal in 26 Serie A appearances.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo successfully won the Saudi Pro League title for Al-Nassr and is now focused on his duties with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup. Selecao will face DR Congo in their Group K opener on June 17, followed by clashes against Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia later this month.