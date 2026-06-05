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Hoeneß EberlGetty Images
Jochen Tittmar

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"Already given the thumbs-down": Is Max Eberl facing an early exit at Bayern Munich?

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich

Despite Max Eberl's recent impressive signings for FC Bayern Munich, his position is under serious threat. According to the Bild podcast "Bayern-Insider", the sporting director could be sacked in August.

The unease stems from the upcoming supervisory board meeting in August, which could prove to be a decisive day for Eberl. The podcast reports that "one or two members" of FC Bayern's most important governing body have "already given the thumbs-down" to a contract extension for Eberl.

  • The board has granted Eberl a grace period to remain in his role for now. Sport Bild reported that he would be allowed to "carry on working undisturbed" until the scheduled meeting.

    Should the board vote against him, however, his time in Munich would almost certainly be up—despite a contract running until 2027—because, in footballing circles, it is virtually impossible for a sporting director to run day-to-day operations without future support. 

    It is "doubtful" that Bayern would enter the 2026/27 campaign with a sporting director whose contract is not extended, and one source adds, "I can't imagine that makes sense. It would be a bit strange if the sporting director were working, but everyone knew he'd be leaving soon."

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  • Hoeneß & Eberl 2026getty

    Hoeneß could prove to be the decisive factor for Eberl.

    Honorary President Uli Hoeneß is likely to be the decisive factor once again. Without the club patron's backing, it is reported that Eberl cannot cling to his post. However, if he wants to stay in the job, Eberl will have to "really fight".

    Insiders report that the manager has no intention of giving up without a fight. Eberl has long realised that he must quickly deliver sporting arguments to win over the critical voices on the supervisory board. To keep his job at FC Bayern, Eberl has now switched into "battle mode".

  • Eberl highlights some spot-on signings

    He underlines his successes in the transfer market, which have significantly raised the quality of the Munich squad. At a February meeting, for instance, he pointed to the signings of Michael Olise and Luis Díaz, both secured during his tenure at the German record champions. 

    Whether these masterstrokes will silence the sceptics on the supervisory board and spare the club a potentially damaging knockout in August remains one of the most intriguing subplots of Munich's football summer.

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  • Harry KaneGetty Images

    FC Bayern Munich's record transfers

    PlayerPositionSigned fromYearTransfer fee
    Harry KaneForwardTottenham Hotspur2023€95 million
    Lucas HernandezDefenceAtlético Madrid2019£80m
    Luis DiazAttackLiverpool FC2025€70m
    Matthijs de LigtDefenceJuventus2022€67m
    Michael OliseAttackCrystal Palace2024€53 million.