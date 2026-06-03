Alphonso Davies admits injuries have been 'mentally draining' as Bayern full-back provides fitness update ahead of Canada's World Cup opener

The Canada superstar has clarified his status ahead of the nation's highly anticipated World Cup opener on June 12. Canada find themselves in Group B alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Bayern Munich left-back suggested that while his recovery is the priority, there remains a glimmer of hope that he could feature in his team's first game of the competition.

“The first game is coming up pretty quickly,” Davies said. “The thing we talked about, me and the coach and the people that were in [a meeting regarding his fitness], I think we understand how important the first game is. But we understand recovery is always an important thing. If I’m recovering as good as possible, let’s see. If not, then there’s no need to rush, just keep continuing the recovery.”