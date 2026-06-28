The Alphonso Davies enigma: Canada’s biggest star, his secretive trainer and the World Cup return mystery that could define the biggest game in CanMNT history

In the 1997 film Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, the groovy British secret agent emerges from decades of cryogenic sleep into a strange new era.

It has not been decades for Canada’s own man of mystery, but the energy around Alphonso Davies has been nearly as cloudy. And, in recent weeks, the most enigmatic figure around Canadian soccer might not be Davies at all. It might be the man standing beside him: Matthias Blankenburg.

Davies is available as Canada look ahead to their first-ever knockout match at a men’s World Cup, but that does not mean his role is clear. He addressed the media pre-match but scoffed when asked about starting, and even though he is in the picture, there is still no certainty that he will actually come off the bench.

Canada should have enough quality to beat South Africa without him. But having the team’s most electrifying player would be a major boost, and Davies could become critical against the Netherlands or Morocco in the round of 16, should Canada advance.

“The only thing I want to do is play football. That’s what I'm really passionate about,” Davies said. “It will mean a lot. I remember myself, a 17-year-old kid, going to Russia to speak to the FIFA Congress about bringing the World Cup here, and then seeing it come through is something special.”