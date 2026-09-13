89' - Favasuli is at it again, bursting down the right and hitting a diagonal effort, Pessina saves.





86' - Bologna push for an equaliser: Libra plays in Mbangula, but the former Juventus man's shot is straight at the keeper.





70' - Chance for Napoli to double their lead: Pessina does brilliantly to block Hojlund's lob after Lobotka picked him out well.





66' - NAPOLI TAKE THE LEAD, LOBOTKA! Favasuli whips in a superb cross from the right, and the Slovak gets there ahead of Libra to fire first time past Pessina for 1-0.





51' - Favasuli breaks brilliantly down the right, sends the cross into the middle and Heggem does superbly to get there just ahead of Hojlund, who was waiting for the tap-in.





46' - Lang tries his luck straight away, a powerful right-footed effort that flies wide.





39' - Bernardeschi tries a surprise free-kick, but Milinkovic-Savic gets down to save.





18' - Napoli go close to taking the lead: Politano swings in a left-footed cross from the right, Pessina comes badly for it and Hojlund gets there first with a header, but sends it just wide.





14' - Napoli look dangerous again: De Bruyne lets fly from distance, but the ball goes over.





8' - Bologna's opening goal is ruled out! Ferguson curls in a left-footed free-kick from deep, Theate rises unmarked in the middle of the box and beats Milinkovic-Savic with a header. VAR sends the referee to the monitor, and he rules it out for the Belgian defender's starting offside position by the finest of margins.





3' - Big chance for Napoli! De Bruyne crosses from the right, Vergara gets his head to it ahead of Holm and sends it just over the bar.