Alisha Lehmann suffers blow as Leicester star is forced to withdraw from Switzerland squad

Switzerland currently find themselves in a strong position after starting their qualifying campaign with maximum points. The first encounter with Turkey will take place in Zurich on April 14, followed by a trip to Sinop four days later. These matches are not just about progression towards the global tournament, they carry significant weight for the team's standing in the Nations League. Both Switzerland and Turkey are aiming to secure the top spot in their group in League B. Doing so would not only guarantee promotion to League A but would also ensure a theoretically more favourable draw in the World Cup play-offs.