Alexis Sanchez ends 18-year European career to join CF Montreal as former Barcelona & Arsenal star targets 'memorable moments' in MLS

Chile's all-time leading goalscorer, with 51 goals across 168 international caps, enthusiastically embraced his fresh North American chapter.

Speaking via official club media, the forward reiterated his dedication: "I am very happy to join CF Montreal and take on this new challenge. I'm grateful to the club for the confidence they've shown in me.

"I'm eager to put my experience to work so that we can reach our objectives and create memorable moments for our supporters. I'm here to give everything I have for the club and for this city."