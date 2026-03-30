Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister poses in Zinedine Zidane shirt amid Real Madrid transfer links

The timing of these links coincides with a period of significant transition for Slot, whose squad faces a potential overhaul as key figures like Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate approach the end of their contracts.

Speaking to WinWinAllSportsabout the reported interest from Madrid, the player's father, Carlos Mac Allister, previously stated: "What I can say at the moment is that Alexis is focused on Liverpool and the current season. Alexis is very happy and very comfortable with Liverpool."