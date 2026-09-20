'Go and show you deserve it!' – Alexis Mac Allister sent clear Liverpool contract message after press conference outburst

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has challenged Alexis Mac Allister to prove his worth on the pitch after the midfielder expressed disappointment regarding his contract situation. The Argentina international revealed his sadness at not being offered extension talks by the Anfield hierarchy.

Mac Allister arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2023 alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, he watched both midfield colleagues sign extended terms earlier this year without receiving contact regarding his own deal.