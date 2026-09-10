'It was a good hit!' – Alexis Mac Allister issues bold Champions League trophy warning after Anfield screamer

Liverpool kicked off their 2026-27 Champions League campaign with an impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid at Anfield. The Reds recovered from a 17th-minute concession to Marcos Llorente, with Dominik Szoboszlai restoring parity before Alexis Mac Allister struck a memorable second-half decider.

Rio Ngumoha's clever movement in the channel set up the opportunity, allowing Mac Allister to rasp a 20-yard effort cleanly inside the post.

The victory handed manager Andoni Iraola a winning start to the new European league phase.