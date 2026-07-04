Alexia Putellas to London? Spain star enjoying World Cup as transfer rumors swirl

Alexia Putellas is in a league of her own. Quite literally, as her future remains uncertain after she announced her departure from Barcelona following a decorated 14-season career this past May. Reports have said she has agreed to a transfer to London City Lionesses, although no official announcement has been made. It appears likely that she will remain in Europe. However, clubs in the National Women's Soccer League have also made lucrative offers.

Putellas, however, is in a reflective state as she closes a chapter that saw her win 38 trophies during her time with Barcelona, including 10 league titles and a whopping 232 goals in 507 appearances.

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Putellas said her "time with Barcelona has been a journey of growth, ambition, and unforgettable moments shared with incredible teammates, staff, fans."

Although she didn't reveal where she's heading next, she did take a moment to talk about the World Cup and how, as a member of Spain's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup-winning team, she's enjoying the tournament as a fan while cheering on her country.

"What makes the World Cup so special is that it brings the entire football community together," Putellas said.