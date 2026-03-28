Alessia Russo 'stepping up' for Arsenal as Renee Slegers explains how hat-trick hero has developed into leadership role

The 5-2 victory over Spurs was effectively settled before the half-hour mark thanks to Russo's ruthless efficiency. Starting with a pinpoint header, she followed up by rounding the goalkeeper for her second and pouncing on a mistake for her third, completing her first Arsenal hat-trick since her high-profile move from Manchester United in 2023.

Manager Slegers was quick to praise the maturity shown by the forward following the victory. "In training, she is communicating more and instructing more, driving the team more by being more vocal. You can see that she's stepping up," Slegers told Sky Sports. "She is also part of the leadership group at Arsenal now. She is always herself, wanting to bring her best version, and she is very humble. She's definitely developing that and we love to see it."