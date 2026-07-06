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Alejandro Garnacho is up for sale! Chelsea ready to offload winger just a year after £40m move from Man Utd
Chelsea open to Garnacho exit
According to Football London, Chelsea are fully prepared to sanction the permanent departure of Garnacho during the summer transfer window after just one underwhelming season in London. The 22-year-old winger has comprehensively failed to convince the Stamford Bridge hierarchy that he is a long-term fit for the project following his high-profile £40 million move from United last summer.
Despite signing an extraordinarily lengthy contract that ties him to the club until 2032, the Argentine international found himself on the periphery of the first team. Garnacho racked up 43 appearances across his debut campaign but entirely failed to cement a regular starting role while navigating a chaotic managerial landscape that saw three different head coaches occupy the Stamford Bridge dugout.
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Garnacho's stock remains high in Italy
Garnacho moved to Chelsea last summer in a deal worth approximately £40m, which included a 10% future sell-on clause for United. However, the return on investment has been minimal. The winger managed just eight goals across all competitions, with a solitary strike in the Premier League and one in the Champions League. It is not just the lack of goals that has frustrated the Blues' leadership but also a general inconsistency in performance that has seen him drop down the pecking order.
Despite his struggles in England, Garnacho's stock remains high in Italy, having been linked with a move to Napoli, Juventus, and AC Milan, while Roma are also keen on securing his services on a loan deal.
Chelsea demand permanent bids only
Chelsea's recruitment team has established an uncompromising stance. The Blues will completely dismiss any temporary loan proposals, choosing instead to entertain only definitive, permanent offers to recoup their initial capital investment.
A long line of potential European suitors are currently monitoring Garnacho’s precarious situation, though formal club-to-club negotiations have yet to officially commence. The London outfit are content to bide their time, confident that the forward's raw profile and age will eventually drive concrete, premium bids as the summer market begins to accelerate.
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Tyrique George seals Everton switch
The decision to offload Garnacho coincides with an aggressive, wide-ranging squad purge designed to balance the books and streamline the first-team roster. Fellow left-winger and Cobham academy graduate Tyrique George has already completed his medical ahead of a permanent move to Everton, following a successful loan spell on Merseyside during the second half of last season.
Chelsea also have made it clear that several prominent first-team names – including Trevoh Chalobah, Filip Jorgensen, Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto, and even possibly midfield star Enzo Fernandez – will all be permitted to leave for the right price.
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