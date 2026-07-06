Alejandro Garnacho is up for sale! Chelsea ready to offload winger just a year after £40m move from Man Utd

According to Football London, Chelsea are fully prepared to sanction the permanent departure of Garnacho during the summer transfer window after just one underwhelming season in London. The 22-year-old winger has comprehensively failed to convince the Stamford Bridge hierarchy that he is a long-term fit for the project following his high-profile £40 million move from United last summer.

Despite signing an extraordinarily lengthy contract that ties him to the club until 2032, the Argentine international found himself on the periphery of the first team. Garnacho racked up 43 appearances across his debut campaign but entirely failed to cement a regular starting role while navigating a chaotic managerial landscape that saw three different head coaches occupy the Stamford Bridge dugout.



