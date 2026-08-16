Al-Ittihad at a crossroads: has the dream ended before it began?

The problem is not that Al-Ittihad drew with Al-Khaleej. The season is still in its early stages, and it makes no sense to issue a final verdict on a team based on a single match. What is striking is that the scenario brings to mind a problem "The Dean" has long suffered from: a big performance followed by an unexpected stumble, as if victories never turn into a sustained state.

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Those four goals against Al-Jazira raised expectations sharply and had fans anticipating the same level in the league. The encounter with Al-Khaleej revealed that the road is still long. Al-Ittihad need more than one exceptional night to prove they have become a team capable of competing consistently.

One cannot ignore the circumstances the Al-Khaleej encounter witnessed, foremost among them the sending-off of Danilo Pereira. The incident directly affected the course of the match and forced Al-Ittihad to play an important part of it with ten men, which handed the opponent the chance to come back and snatch the draw.