Al-Ahly and Raja face to face once again: no room for easy calculations

The CAF Confederation Cup group-stage draw has thrown up an Arab heavyweight clash, pitting Egypt's Al-Ahly against Morocco's Raja. This is a showdown that reaches far beyond three points. It carries a long history of rivalry between two giants of African football, each roared on by a huge fan base.

Little separates Al-Ahly and Raja in quality, and that is exactly what lends this eagerly awaited summit its edge. Their meetings have long been laced with tension and drama, whether in the knockout rounds or in the fight for a spot on the continent's podiums.

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