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FBL-CAF-SUPER-CUP-AHLY-RAJAAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Al-Ahly and Raja face to face once again: no room for easy calculations

Al Ahly SC
Raja Casablanca
CAF Confederations Cup
Egypt
Morocco

The Confederation Cup renews the Egyptian-Moroccan battles

The CAF Confederation Cup group-stage draw has thrown up an Arab heavyweight clash, pitting Egypt's Al-Ahly against Morocco's Raja. This is a showdown that reaches far beyond three points. It carries a long history of rivalry between two giants of African football, each roared on by a huge fan base.

Little separates Al-Ahly and Raja in quality, and that is exactly what lends this eagerly awaited summit its edge. Their meetings have long been laced with tension and drama, whether in the knockout rounds or in the fight for a spot on the continent's podiums.

Read also: Algeria detained him and Zidane backs him: who is Christophe Galtier, with whom the Ballon d'Or showed solidarity?

  • Decisive moments

    The clash revives memories of decisive meetings in the CAF Champions League and the African Super Cup, the pair having crossed paths more than once over the past few years.

    Al-Ahly had the final say in the Champions League quarter-finals of 2022 and 2023. They also clinched the 2021 African Super Cup on penalties, winning 7-6 after a 1-1 draw.

    Before all that came a thrilling final in the Arab Club Champions Cup in 1996. In Cairo, Al-Ahly beat Raja 3-1.

    Those results do nothing to ease the difficulty of what lies ahead. This one opens a new chapter between the two sides, with each desperate to stamp its authority and push deep into the tournament.

    Read also: Video: "The mother of all disasters": Jaissle threatens Al-Ahly with a new blow

  • Slight advantage for Al-Ahly

    The two sides share a long history. According to data from Transfermarkt, they have met 11 times in African competition. Al Ahly have won four of those, Raja two, and five ended level. Al Ahly have scored 13 goals to Raja's 11.

    The group picture raises the stakes even further. ASKO Kara of Togo and Primeiro de Agosto of Angola complete the section, and that makes every point precious in the qualification race.

    Read also: Has the Messi story lost its impact? The Ballon d'Or criteria in the dock


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