Ajax complete season-long loan signing of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen

The transfer sees the Germany international reunite with Ajax sporting leadership, particularly Cruyff. The pair already share a strong professional relationship from their shared time operating in Spanish football.

Cruyff expressed immense satisfaction after finally getting the complex deal over the line. Discussing the successful transfer, he said: "Marc has an outstanding track record, and his qualities are widely recognized.

"He is an immediate addition to our squad. Marc and I know each other well, and I’m looking forward to working with him again. We have been working on bringing him here for quite some time, so we’re very pleased that he has signed his contract and can now get started."







