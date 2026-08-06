Back from his loan spell at Galatasaray, Lang has joined Napoli's training camp looking sharp and full of motivation. Noa loves the city and wants to make Napoli his own, this time for real. In the Netherlands they are talking about a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy for a fee close to €25 million plus bonuses. That is effectively the investment Napoli made a year ago to sign him from Psv. Lang is not convinced, though. Quite the opposite, he wants to stay at Napoli, also because his €2.8 million salary is high for Ajax.