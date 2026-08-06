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Ajax are pushing for Lang, but there are two problems. Napoli are also discussing Atubolu with the agents

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Lang want to convince Allegri and Napoli remain their priority despite the lure of Ajax

Ajax have turned up the pressure on  Noa Lang, a son of the Lancieri who made his breakthrough at Psv and whom sporting director Jordi Cruijff wants to bring home if Mika Godts, firmly in the sights of Paris Saint-Germain, is sold. Ajax are convinced he can return to the Eredivisie because he is outside Max Allegri's Napoli project.

  • Langi wants to stay at Napoli

    Back from his loan spell at Galatasaray, Lang has joined Napoli's training camp looking sharp and full of motivation. Noa loves the city and wants to make Napoli his own, this time for real. In the Netherlands they are talking about a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy for a fee close to €25 million plus bonuses. That is effectively the investment Napoli made a year ago to sign him from Psv. Lang is not convinced, though. Quite the opposite, he wants to stay at Napoli, also because his €2.8 million salary is high for Ajax.

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  • Atubolu for goalkeeping

    Napoli have a new name on their transfer shortlist: Noah Atubolu. The German goalkeeper of Nigerian origin, born in 2002, has turned down a new contract at Freiburg, with his current deal due to expire in June 2027, and the club are asking for €15 million. He captained Germany Under-21s and is represented by Epic, the same agency as Lang, with whom talks have intensified in recent days.

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