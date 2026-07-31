After the secret agreement: Al-Hilal considers punishing Cancelo

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia are considering disciplinary measures against their Portuguese player Joao Cancelo after he failed to join the team's training camp in Austria, despite an official call-up to take part.

Cancelo remains under contract with Al-Hilal until the summer of 2027. He had been due to report to the camp last Wednesday, once his summer holiday following the World Cup ended. He never turned up.

The full-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona, who are now in talks with Al-Hilal to keep him.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported, citing the "365Scores" website, that Al-Hilal are weighing up a financial fine for the player, who is hoping to return to Barcelona.

By the same account, Cancelo stayed away from Al-Hilal's camp after a secret agreement with his agent Jorge Mendes and the Barcelona hierarchy.

That agreement hinges on Cancelo refusing to travel to the camp currently under way in Austria.