Dogan addressed the controversy surrounding the sales figures of Salah's shirts, insisting the percentages doing the rounds in the media were wrong. "We will clarify the matter at the appropriate time. We may have embarrassed the media a little during the course of the negotiations, but revealing any details in a deal of this magnitude could have derailed it, so we made sure to handle the file with complete confidentiality," he said.

"We feel somewhat embarrassed towards the press, but we had to maintain the confidentiality of the negotiations to ensure the deal was completed without any obstacles," he added.

On the sponsorship front, Dogan confirmed he will start reaching out to businessmen to back the club in the coming period. "No one has contacted me to offer to sponsor the club, but I trust the community of Trabzon and its fans. I will knock on the doors of businessmen one after another, and I am certain they will support this project," he said.

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