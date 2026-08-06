After the clubs' revolution: how does the recruitment committee work in the Saudi league?

The same newspaper revealed that the committee is working through the Saudi Roshn League clubs' contracts with foreign players, after those clubs referred the files to the programme.

Recruitment committee officials lean on specialised scouts to estimate a player's true market value. They then review these reports themselves before issuing the final recommendation collectively, so no decision rests on a single opinion.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", the evaluation analyses the player's technical level over the past five years. Assessors also review the number of minutes he has played, the goals he has scored, his goalscoring contributions, passing accuracy, and defensive and attacking indicators.

They weigh up the rest of the on-pitch performance criteria too, comparing the player with his team-mates in the same side and with players who occupy the same position in the league he plays in.

The study does not stop at the technical side. It extends to the market side, taking in the offers the player has previously received, or is currently receiving.

Analysts also set the player's value against his counterparts in the Saudi league and against similar players in the league where he plays, aiming for an evaluation that reflects both his technical and market worth in balanced fashion.

In the end, the responsible team submits a final recommendation built on all of these factors. That becomes the basis for the final evaluation, delivering fair estimates founded on data and analysis rather than impressions or personal judgement.