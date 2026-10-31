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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-HOFFENHEIM-DORTMUNDAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

After targeting Kahl: Ballack's counterattack against Bayern Munich

Match
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
L. Karl
M. Ballack
Germany

"... baffling timing"

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Michael Ballack, the former Germany captain, has gone public in his row with Bayern Munich officials, leaping to the defence of young star Lennart Karl (18 years old) after a wave of criticism aimed at the player on and off the pitch.

The midfielder, who turned out for the Bavarian club between 2002 and 2006 and won 98 caps for Germany, didn't stop at defending Karl. He also took aim at Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeness and sporting director Max Eberl.

Hoeness had torn into Karl, threatening a personal word with the player and insisting he is "not a star yet" and needs "humility". Those comments infuriated Karl's agent, Michael Ballack.

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  • Ballack's message to Bayern Munich: "Beware of mixing things up"

    Karl's conduct off the pitch and on social media has sparked wide-ranging debate of late. Ballack, though, believes that making mistakes is an integral part of a young player's development.

    The former Germany captain explains: "Social media is a key factor today, not only for the younger generation. Everyone is free to express themselves as they wish. And it is also clear that you will not always get everything right. Unfortunately, the chances of a player being attacked over this are real."

    Speaking to German newspaper Bild on Saturday, Ballack added: "A player's sporting development should not be confused with this matter. And that is exactly what Bayern Munich are doing. Uli Hoeness has the right to criticise this public image. But it is also clear that he is targeting Lennart publicly."

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  • Ballack takes on Eberl

    Ballack didn't stop there. He also took aim at sporting director Max Eberl, who had recently insisted that Karl is obliged to fulfil his sporting duty.

    Eberl said: "Leny has to prove on the pitch that he is capable of getting out of this crisis."

    Ballack takes a very different view, branding the assessment "full of errors". He said: "After Lennart's performance curve had started trending upwards again, Eberl comes out and says that."

    His verdict was blunt: "This is incomprehensible in terms of timing, and I must at least question it in terms of substance."

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  • Ballack knows Karl's behaviour could keep courting controversy. To him, it is simply part of the Bayern talent's make-up.

    He explained: "Lennart Karl has a distinctive personality. It is to be expected that he will annoy people once or twice during his career because of that."

    His client's footballing ability leaves the former Germany captain in no doubt. "Lennart's sporting development over the past year has been astonishing. His ability to prove himself in this way at Bayern Munich at the age of seventeen is clear proof of his exceptional footballing quality, but most important of all, and this is what matters most at a big club like this, is his personality," he stressed.

    Ballack ended with a clear message for Karl: "He must not let public criticism steer him off his path, and I hope Lennart does not allow himself to lose his fitness entirely before he turns twenty. He has my full support in this matter."

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