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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

After Atlético's complaint: Barcelona and Álvarez face harsh sanctions

LaLiga
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
J. Alvarez
Spain
Argentina

The Spanish Football Federation have opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, after Atletico Madrid accused the Catalan club of repeatedly harassing their player Julian Alvarez over recent months in an attempt to lure him away. 

Atletico had lodged an official complaint, and both parties learned on Thursday that the file had been opened. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid alike have the right to present their defence.

"Marca" ran through the harsh penalties that could land on Barcelona and the Argentine.

Article 93 of the Spanish Federation's disciplinary code, which deals with non-compliance with federation rulings, allows for a range of sanctions in cases like this.

Financial penalties are just the start. Those involved could face exclusion or suspension for anything between one month and two years, or a ban of no fewer than four matches, whether for the officials or the player.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-BARCELONAAFP

    Barcelona threatened with a ban on registering new players and a three-point deduction

    Should the player be suspended for breaching the regulations, he would have to compensate his club for its inability to use his services during that period.

    Atletico Madrid could yet lose their player under this scenario. That hasn't changed their stance. The Madrid club intend to go all the way in pursuit of penalties for what they regard as violations they have been denouncing for months, taking their complaint as far as the Spanish Football Federation and FIFA.

    The Spanish Football Federation decided to open the disciplinary file. Should the facts be proven, the consequences could be serious for both the Catalan club and the Argentine forward.

    Barcelona face potential penalties that include the full or partial closure of the club's facilities for up to three matches or two months, plus the possibility of a three-point deduction in the La Liga table.

    Sanctions could stretch even further, banning the Catalan club from registering new players during one or several transfer windows.

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