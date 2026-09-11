Andreas Christensen is finally putting his troubles behind him. The Danish centre-back started and played the full 90 minutes as Barcelona opened their Champions League campaign with an emphatic 5-1 win over Feyenoord at the Spotify Camp Nou.

According to Sport newspaper, the game carried real significance for Christensen. He racked up more minutes in that single match than he managed across the entire Champions League last season. In the 2025-2026 edition, he featured in just 4 games for a total of 77 minutes.

The picture now looks completely different. Christensen came through the full pre-season with the squad and started two of the first 3 rounds in the Spanish league, against Elche and Rayo Vallecano, playing 90 minutes in each. He then added a little over half an hour at the Mestalla against Valencia before reclaiming his place in the starting line-up for the start of the European campaign.

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