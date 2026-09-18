'A great step forward' - Adam Wharton hopes Lech Poznan rout can kick-start Crystal Palace's season

Palace have endured a difficult start to the 2026-27 season, sitting 16th in the Premier League after managing just one win and three defeats from four games. That poor domestic run made Thursday's European win feel like a turning point for Wharton and his team-mates.

Speaking to TNT Sports about finding their rhythm under Sage, the midfielder explained: "There's still a lot to work on, still early days, lots of new signings. We are trying to gel as fast as we can. It has been a slow start but tonight was a great step forward. There were still some moments where we could be tighter at the back, but definitely a step in the right direction."

Asked about adjusting to the manager's aggressive tactics, he added: "The manager is very attack-minded, he wants us to get high up. In training, we work on those patterns and I think there were a few good moments where we played one-touch play, and it is good to see that starting to gel. When you are on the front foot, you get the crowd behind you as well and on nights like these, getting the crowd behind you helps. It pushed us on."

Reflecting on how their previous Conference League campaign prepared them for nights like this, he noted: "Last year was completely new for a lot of the players. It is a different game to the Premier League, a different intensity. In this, it is sometimes a bit more tactical. Coming into this season with the experience from last season is only going to help us."