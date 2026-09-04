AgenciaLOF
'It feels like a state of siege' - How escalating border crisis forced 15 players to abandon transfers to AD Ceuta
Migrant crisis disrupts recruitment
Spanish outfit Ceuta have suffered a major blow to their squad-building plans following an unprecedented migrant influx into the North African autonomous enclave. According to a report by news agency EFE, an estimated 80,000 migrants have crossed the border from Morocco along the shoreline or by swimming around the Tarajal and Benzu breakwaters since late July. The overwhelming surge has placed immense strain on local reception facilities, prompting the Ceuta government to urge Spanish authorities to declare a national emergency.
- AgenciaLOF
President details transfer collapse
Speaking to Cadena SER, Ceuta president Hamido revealed that "up to 15 players said no" despite agreements being virtually wrapped up, citing safety concerns from their families: "Their wives are scared, the children... It's understandable given the information reaching them. If you're not living it, it feels like a state of siege."
He acknowledged that "the situation in the city has changed" within a single month, having previously been "in good shape in terms of tourism, the economy, and sports," before adding: "Ceuta is more than just a club: four cultures coexist here and we all embrace one another; it has become a sanctuary and the team has become a very powerful common denominator."
Club shields playing group
Hamido explained that the playing squad and coaching staff continue to work in a secure setting: "The players and the manager have families and children. They see the city isn't what they thought they knew, and that affects them, but they are training normally. It is safe, and the police are doing a great job."
The club even offered transfer targets visits with no obligations before securing late additions: "We invited them to come and see it with no obligation whatsoever - to look at the facilities, how we work... and on the final day, we managed to get signings across the line. I believe we will compete with this squad. We don't get nervous, and we aren't obsessed solely with immediate results. We try to shield the players and keep them in a bubble."
- NurPhoto
Celta test awaits Ceuta
Ceuta currently sit rock-bottom of the table after suffering three consecutive defeats without picking up a single point to start the campaign. Jose Juan Romero's side are scheduled to host Celta Fortuna in their matchday four fixture on September 5. The weekend home clash represents a pivotal test for Romero to integrate his new arrivals and finally secure their first points of the season.
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