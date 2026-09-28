Sankhoun Diawara joined AC Milan at the end of July, with the club paying around €3 million to sign him from Troyes. In 2025/26 he initially starts further down the pecking order, but Paolo Gozzi's injury opens the door and he gradually earns a place in the starting XI. He then plays his part in the club’s promotion to Ligue 1, making 14 appearances, 12 of them starts, and establishing himself as a key figure in the second and decisive part of the season. He has also won two caps for the France Under-19 national team, making his debut in a friendly in September 2024.





At first, the plan was for him to join Milan Futuro, but the player was not convinced because he had other offers too. A call from Ruben Amorim for the first team changed everything and the deal was wrapped up quickly. “When I found out the club wanted to sign me, I was pleased, happy and also a little surprised. Even though I was quite young, I always admired Alessandro Nesta and that is why I took his number. Another great defender was obviously Paolo Maldini,” he said on the day of his presentation to the fans at the store on Via Dante in Milan.