AC Milan with a back four? The names on the shortlist for the full-back role

AC Milan's first reinforcement for next season already has a name: Zachary Athekame. The 2004-born player is enjoying the most exciting spell of his still-young career. He has hit the ground running at Lyon, with no fewer than two goals and two assists in his first five Ligue 1 appearances. Fonseca is showing great faith in him and he is repaying it in style, so much so that he has also earned a call-up to the senior Switzerland squad: two assists on his first start, just for a change.





Amorim had decided to send him out on a straight loan because he sees potential in Athekame, but more as a full-back in a back four than as a wing-back in a 3-4-2-1. The need to trim the squad also shaped that decision, along with the chance for the former Young Boys player to get more regular game time. In July he will be a Rossonero once again.