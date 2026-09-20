AC Milan v Lecce rounds off the fifth round of the 2026/2027 Serie A season. Kick-off at San Siro is at 20.45, with the two sides heading into the game in very different form. AC Milan are without a win in their last four matches across Serie A and the Europa League, and they come into this on the back of a poor European defeat to Benfica. Lecce, meanwhile, picked up their second win of the early season against Monza and are chasing more points in the fight for survival.
Getty Images
Translated by
AC Milan v Lecce LIVE
AC Milan v Lecce: probable line-ups and the match sheet
AC MILAN (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Saelemaekers; Ramos. Manager Amorim
LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Siebert, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Ilic, Maleh; Pierotti, Stulic, Monteiro. Manager Di Francesco
Goal and key moments
CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND LIVE MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting