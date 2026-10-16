The club want to extend his deal by another season, with an option for a further year and a significant pay rise. They plan to raise his salary to €1.2–1.3 million plus bonuses for the rest of this season, then to around €1.5 million from next season. The staggered deal would reward the young forward's performances gradually, with his earnings rising first to €2.5 million a season and then to €3 million in the coming years.





For AC Milan, the move is part of a strategy to invest in young players and build a team with strong Italian foundations. Cisse, an Under-21 international, is among the players the club are counting on for the future, alongside Bartesaghi, Camarda, Comotto and Torriani.





His recent performances have accelerated the club's plans: an agreement on the contract extension could come in the next few weeks, and in any case no later than the end of 2026. AC Milan joined the race for Cisse in January, when a move to PSV looked all but settled. They now want to strengthen their ties with one of the most promising talents in their project.