AC Milan back their supporters' fight against excessive ticket prices for away matches.





After being charged significantly more for tickets in the away section than supporters of other clubs, our supporters have announced they will boycott the upcoming match against Udinese. We understand their frustration and fully support their stance.





Following your team away from home already costs plenty. Beyond the match ticket, supporters must pay for fuel, motorway tolls, transport and, in many cases, overnight accommodation. That makes fair treatment all the more important, regardless of which club they support.





Italian football's global appeal depends heavily on the loyalty and passion of supporters of clubs such as AC Milan. Charging those same supporters excessive prices for away matches is unfair. It also undermines the league's unity at a time when Italian football needs to stand together to compete with the Premier League and other European leagues. This behaviour deepens divisions between clubs and fuels unhealthy antagonism between big and small Serie A clubs.







