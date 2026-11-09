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AC Milan, Musah’s new life with Amorim: initial talks over a contract extension

AC Milan
Y. Musah

AC Milan, Amorim has revitalised Musah: increasingly central to the project, initial contact over a contract renewal

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC

Sky pundit Florenzi congratulated Musah after Milan's derby win over Inter: "Congratulations, because you've been through two seasons that haven't been easy. I know you've suffered a lot, but you've never given up. I can vouch for that because I spent years working alongside you. It's been a real pleasure, so congratulations again. Don't let it go to your head, though I'm sure you won't because you're a good lad."

Having shared Milan's dressing room, Florenzi had seen the 23-year-old American midfielder's journey at the club first-hand. Musah owes a lot, if not everything, to Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager has completely revitalised him after two very difficult seasons, putting his faith in him from day one and getting hard work and commitment in return.

  • Central to the project

    Amorim's tactical plans call for a player with Musah's attributes: a powerful engine, the ability to turn passive play into attacking play and excellent qualities in transition. His tactical versatility also allows him to play in several positions. Amorim even used him at left-back against Genoa.

    So far this season, Musah has made 11 league appearances and played 759 minutes, plus 3 Europa League appearances and 222 minutes. He plays regularly, if not all the time.

  • Can renew

    Amorim isn't the only one pleased with Musah's performances. The club's sporting management are impressed too. In recent days, they have discussed extending his contract, which expires in 2028. They have also contacted the player's representatives to begin exploring a renewal, although the process remains at an early stage. Musah currently earns around €2 million a season. If he maintains this level, he will renew his contract with AC Milan by the end of the season.

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC