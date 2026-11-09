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Sky pundit Florenzi congratulated Musah after Milan's derby win over Inter: "Congratulations, because you've been through two seasons that haven't been easy. I know you've suffered a lot, but you've never given up. I can vouch for that because I spent years working alongside you. It's been a real pleasure, so congratulations again. Don't let it go to your head, though I'm sure you won't because you're a good lad."

Having shared Milan's dressing room, Florenzi had seen the 23-year-old American midfielder's journey at the club first-hand. Musah owes a lot, if not everything, to Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager has completely revitalised him after two very difficult seasons, putting his faith in him from day one and getting hard work and commitment in return.