AC Milan, Musah’s new life under Amorim: initial talks over a contract renewal

Next matches MIL Serie A 12:00 FRC

After Milan's derby win over Inter, Sky pundit Florenzi told Musah: "Congratulations, because you've been through two seasons that weren't easy. I know you've suffered a lot but never given up. I can vouch for that because I saw you work for years when we were together. It's truly been a great pleasure, so first of all, congratulations. Don't let it go to your head, but I'm sure you won't because you're a good lad."

Florenzi knows the Milan dressing room and the 23-year-old American midfielder's journey at AC Milan. Musah owes a lot, if not everything, to Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager has revitalised him after two very difficult seasons, backing him from day one. Musah has repaid that faith with hard work and commitment.