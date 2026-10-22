Rabiot warned his team-mates after the matches against Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia and Atalanta at San Siro: this team have a mentality problem. Last season's collapse still lingers. AC Milan spent almost the entire campaign between second and third, only to fall away and drop out of the Champions League places. Against a tactically well-prepared Bournemouth side, even with a radically changed line-up, they needed a very different performance and level of concentration. That had to start with leaders such as Maignan.
AC Milan, mentality remains the problem: Amorim also takes aim at Maignan and the team’s other supposed leaders
Amorim vs Maignan
The refereeing was far too strict and severe, and the red card was perhaps excessive. But Maignan's moment of madness remains. The French goalkeeper was certainly frustrated as his team surrendered to their opponents, but that cannot justify his blatant action against Adams. Amorim agreed after the match: "We have to keep 11 players on the pitch against 11, especially the more experienced players. But today, I repeat, there was no contest. Now we have other games ahead of us: we need to recover our
energy and immediately think about the next one. It's true that we had to work hard and do a lot of running with a man down, trying to press, and it was indeed a poor performance in every respect. But now we turn the page and focus on the league."
Persistence that does not pay off
Among the more experienced players who took to the pitch at Bounrmouth were Estupinan and Loftus-Cheek. Both have faced criticism, but Amorim has staunchly defended them. The Portuguese manager has been determined to give them opportunities and minutes on the pitch, only to see below-par performances in return. Could a change in mentality and an upturn in form depend on finding more reliable players? The next three matches against Udinese, Bologna and Inter will tell us more.
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