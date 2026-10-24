Milan's injury crisis ahead of tomorrow evening's clash with Udinese has exposed a problem that surfaced at the start of the season: the squad is too small and incomplete to cope with the demands of a season in which Milan are competing on three fronts. Injuries have hit Milan hard over the past ten days. With long-term absentee Gabbia and Gila both out, De Winter and Pavlovic will have to put in extra shifts. Signing a defender in January is a priority.
AC Milan, Mendes pulling the strings and two top names on the shortlist: what is emerging about a major defensive signing in January
Ghilardi proposed
Roma's Ghilardi has been offered to AC Milan in recent days. The 2003-born player is developing under Gasperini but gets very little playing time at Roma.
Seeing Thiago Gabriel as a possible option for AC Milan, Mendes is trying to persuade Lecce to consider a paid loan for him. Amorim is not entirely convinced, but they will discuss it.
Inacio and Kim
Inacio and Kim remain high on AC Milan's transfer shortlist. The Portuguese is still their top target, with the club awaiting a signal from Sporting Lisbon. The South Korean ranks second, but his wages are the main obstacle. Bayern Munich have not ruled out selling him as early as January.
Yoro for next season
AC Milan are keen to sign Manchester United's talented French defender, born in 2005, Yoro. They hope his agent Mendes can help arrange a summer deal, but a fee of between €40 million and €50 million is needed.
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