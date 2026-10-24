It's a Saturday to forget for AC Milan. Physical problems mean Amorim will have to leave Rabiot, Moreira and Gila at home. They join Terracciano, Gabbia, Saelemaekers and Chukwueze on the injury list, leaving AC Milan with a full-blown selection crisis. Here are Amorim's possible line-up choices.
AC Milan, makeshift line-up against Udinese: Amorim must come up with a team, here is the likely starting XI
4-3-3
At the Blue Energy Stadium, AC Milan will line up in a 4-3-3. Amorim has tried Tomori at right-back and Bartesaghi on the opposite flank. The Italy youth international is slightly ahead of Estupinan. Pavlovic and De Winter will have to work overtime as the centre-back pairing.
Chance for Jashari
Musah is certain to start, most likely on the right of midfield, with the legendary Modric taking on playmaking duties. To complete the midfield, Amorim is considering Jashari: the Swiss player has a strong chance of starting on the left, with Comotto the only midfielder on the bench.
Cisse alongside Pulisic and Ramos
Ramos is not 100% fit but will grit his teeth and start as the central striker. Cisse and Pulisic will flank him, looking to provide the Portuguese forward with the service he needs.
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