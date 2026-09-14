Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Milanello this morning for the first time in more than six months, since the argument with Massimiliano Allegri that had such an impact on the end of last season for AC Milan. Despite being away from the team’s day-to-day routine, the collaboration between Ibra, Gerry Cardinale and RedBird has never been interrupted. Ibrahimovic's return to Milanello as RedBird's Senior Advisor now marks a new step in the relationship between the Swede and AC Milan. Ibrahimovic was in fact Cardinale's first adviser in the corporate revolution that has involved Milan since the end of last season.





According to Sky, Ibrahimovic watched Ruben Amorim's team train from the touchline today and will be at San Siro on Wednesday for AC Milan-Benfica, the opening matchday of the Europa League league phase.