Roma are not the only club interested in Alessio Cacciamani. The winger, born in 2007, has long been on the list of Gasperini and D'Amico and, according to Toro.it , has also attracted interest from AC Milan, who are also assessing his profile with the future in mind. The former Juve Stabia player, an Under-18 Italian champion with Torino in 2025, is not untouchable, but Cairo wants the right price before letting him leave. In recent weeks, the Torino owner turned down Roma's offer of €12 million plus 10% of any future resale. To let him go, he is asking for €20 million.
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AC Milan interested in Torino’s Alessio Cacciamani, challenge from Roma: Alphadjo Cissè in the deal?
The Cisse card to convince Torino
By the end of this week, Roma could submit an improved offer of €15 million plus a percentage of any future resale, while AC Milan are ready to enter the race and use the Alphadjo Cissè card to secure first refusal on the highly rated wide player, who can operate as a wing-back in midfield or as an attacking winger. Torino have asked to sign Cissè on loan. AC Milan have brought in expensive, talented but above all foreign players in this transfer window. Looking ahead, especially for squad registration reasons, they will need to increase the number of Italians in their squad. And Cacciamani is among the most interesting profiles in Italian football made in Italy.
Cacciamani wants to play
Fortini's arrival from Fiorentina on a EUR 1 million loan, with an option to buy set at EUR 8 million and a percentage on any future resale, could push Cacciamani away from Torino. One thing is certain: the winger called up by Baldini for last July's friendly against Greece wants to play regularly. He does not want to interrupt his development path. Last year, in his first real season in professional football, he made 37 appearances for Juve Stabia across the campaign, with two goals, two assists and 2,630 minutes in total. This year he wants to take the next step in his career and become a credible option for Italy as well. Whether it is Roma or AC Milan, he does not want to spend a year watching the others play.
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