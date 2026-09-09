AC Milan, Hutchinson: "Amorim called me saying that I have to break down low blocks. Replace Leao? I believe in myself"

How have your first few days in the Milan world been?

"They are going well. I've had to settle in very quickly. At the moment I'm staying in a hotel and trying to find a flat. With the group it has been fantastic. The coaches are really helping me and they all speak English, so for now it has been easy for me. My team-mates are great too. Everyone is trying to help me settle in as quickly as possible. From a playing point of view, I think the manager is trying to ease me in gradually, to get me used to the group and to being on the bench so I can understand the game. So yes, from that side it has been pretty calm".

What has surprised you about these first few days?

"The fans. I was struck by how passionate everyone is about Milan and how hungry they are. They want to win and to see their team succeed".

Do you prefer scoring goals or providing assists?

"It depends. Sometimes I like providing assists, it gives me joy, but scoring gives me a lot of confidence too. So I would say both. You have to do both. To be a better player you have to be able to do both. So I try to do that as much as possible".