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Chukwueze MilanGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

AC Milan, hip problem for Chukwueze: concern is growing

AC Milan
S. Chukwueze
AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan
AFC Bournemouth
Europa League

Final training session at Milanello ahead of Bournemouth

At Milanello, Milan held their final training session ahead of tomorrow evening's match against Bournemouth, in the third round of the Europa League league phase.


Matteo Gabbia and Alexis Saelemaekers also missed the session, while Samuel Chukwueze sat it out because of a problem with his left hip. The Milan winger will undergo a specialist examination to assess the injury more precisely. With the examinations due this afternoon, Milan are concerned about the extent of the injury to the Nigerian, who was born in 1999.

  • Filippo Terracciano, who will be unavailable through suspension, and Warren Bondo, who was left off the UEFA list, were both with the group. Milan Futuro defender Valeri Vladimirov also joined the first-team squad.

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BOU

Europa League

22 Oct 2026

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