At Milanello, Milan held their final training session ahead of tomorrow evening's match against Bournemouth, in the third round of the Europa League league phase.





Matteo Gabbia and Alexis Saelemaekers also missed the session, while Samuel Chukwueze sat it out because of a problem with his left hip. The Milan winger will undergo a specialist examination to assess the injury more precisely. With the examinations due this afternoon, Milan are concerned about the extent of the injury to the Nigerian, who was born in 1999.