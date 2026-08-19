AC Milan do not give up on Gonçalo Inacio: between the release clause, transfer fee and the player’s openness

It would take a huge offer to prise him away from Sporting, more than €40 million. Inacio knows AC Milan are interested but he is not in a position to force the issue. Sporting are the team of his life; he would never do them wrong. But if talks were to begin, he would be open to a change of scene and a move to Italy, even without Champions League football. According to CNN Portugal, he had opened the door to leaving after the World Cup, but Sporting have since sold Diomandé to Nottingham Forest and cannot afford to lose another pillar. Much will depend on what Cardinale decides to do, having already worked with Jorge Mendes, Inacio's agent, on the Ramos and Moreira deals in this transfer window.